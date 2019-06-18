Buhari signs polytechnic amendment bill into law

Yaba-College-of-Technology-Yabatech
Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed into law two bills, the National Institute for Security Bill and the Federal Polytechnic Amendment Bill.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( House of Representatives) Umar Yakubu, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the State House on Tuesday.

According to Mr Yakubu, the new amendment for polytechnics will harmonise the tenure of the rectors of federal polytechnics, the retirement age of the staff, as well as the establishment of governing councils for the polytechnics and membership.

“According to the new law, membership of the councils will be a five and (councils) will be headed by a chairman. The law also provides that such membership must be a reflection of the federal character.”

He said each polytechnic council under the new law must have a female member as well as a person representing the area where the polytechnic is located.

“This means that where anyone is currently appointed to serve for four years, it shall be extended to five years,” he said.

Speaking on the new law on the National Institute of Security Studies, Mr Yakubu said the law seeks to establish the institute with the view ”to ensuring that both the middle and senior managers in the security sector have their competences built and that they will be trained to build their capacity”.

The Bill also established standards for agency relationships, with a view of harmonising their operations for efficiency and harmony.

“It will also serve as a critical research institute for policy initiators and implementors with a view to ensuring that we have competent people managing the nation’s security and for global peace and stability,” he said.

The Senate at its plenary session of  May 22  2018, passed amendments to the Federal Polytechnic Act which is aimed at enhancing the quality of learning in polytechnics and fostering employment for its graduates in the job market.

