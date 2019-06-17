Buhari mourns victims of bomb blasts in Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with families of victims of bomb blasts at a viewing centre in Mandarari, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno on Sunday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the President condoled with the government and people of the state over attacks by suicide bombers.

Mr Buhari decried the heinous acts, stressing that perpetrators of evil acts have judgment awaiting them, not only from man, via the long arms of the law, but also from God Almighty.

He urged security agents to sustain surveillance in all theatres of security challenges in the country, taking into consideration the unconventional methods deployed by terrorists to harm innocent and unsuspecting victims.

The president commended the efforts of emergency response workers and humanitarian organisations.

He prayed that God would grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and comfort their families.

Triple suicide bombing by Boko Haram killed 30 people in Konduga.

“The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30.

“We have over 40 people injured,” Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency, said on Monday.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.