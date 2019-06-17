Amnesty International condemns Konduga bomb attack killing 30

File photo of Women fleeing a village in Koduga after an attack from Boko Haram
File photo of Women fleeing a village in Koduga after an attack from Boko Haram

The human rights group, Amnesty International, has condemned Sunday’s bombing which claimed about 30 lives in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The group said the killings bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram.

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said 30 persons lost their lives while 42 others were injured when three suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mandarari community of Konduga Local government area of the state.

The incident which occurred around 8 p.m on Sunday, was carried out by three suicide bombers, comprising two females and a male. They detonated the IEDs in a local tea joint and film centre in the community.

About 17 persons died instantly and the death toll increased to 30 on Monday as a result of lack of immediate medical attention.

In a statement, the Director Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, described the attack as vicious. He said the unlawful attacks are typical of Boko Haram’s despicable disdain for the sanctity of human life.

“We are calling on Boko Haram and other armed groups to immediately stop targeting civilians. All those responsible must face justice for all the atrocities it has committed, including the use of children for suicide missions.

“The Nigerian authorities must do more to protect civilians, especially in areas like Konduga that have frequently been targeted by Boko Haram,” he said.

Mr Ojigbo further said although Boko Haram has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, analysis of the attacks as well as information from witnesses and journalist in the area, shows that the attacks fit the pattern of the group’s methods and targets.

The attack was reportedly the biggest mass killing by suicide bombers in Nigeria this year and the number of casualties is set to rise due to the gravity of injuries.

Konduga local government has been a repeated target by suicide bombers from a Boko Haram.

The terrorists carry out suicide attacks on open locations like mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women and girls as bombers.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.