Amnesty International condemns Konduga bomb attack killing 30

The human rights group, Amnesty International, has condemned Sunday’s bombing which claimed about 30 lives in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The group said the killings bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram.

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said 30 persons lost their lives while 42 others were injured when three suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mandarari community of Konduga Local government area of the state.

The incident which occurred around 8 p.m on Sunday, was carried out by three suicide bombers, comprising two females and a male. They detonated the IEDs in a local tea joint and film centre in the community.

About 17 persons died instantly and the death toll increased to 30 on Monday as a result of lack of immediate medical attention.

In a statement, the Director Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, described the attack as vicious. He said the unlawful attacks are typical of Boko Haram’s despicable disdain for the sanctity of human life.

“We are calling on Boko Haram and other armed groups to immediately stop targeting civilians. All those responsible must face justice for all the atrocities it has committed, including the use of children for suicide missions.

“The Nigerian authorities must do more to protect civilians, especially in areas like Konduga that have frequently been targeted by Boko Haram,” he said.

Mr Ojigbo further said although Boko Haram has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, analysis of the attacks as well as information from witnesses and journalist in the area, shows that the attacks fit the pattern of the group’s methods and targets.

The attack was reportedly the biggest mass killing by suicide bombers in Nigeria this year and the number of casualties is set to rise due to the gravity of injuries.

Konduga local government has been a repeated target by suicide bombers from a Boko Haram.

The terrorists carry out suicide attacks on open locations like mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women and girls as bombers.