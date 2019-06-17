Alleged Boko Haram Membership: SSS re-arraigns ex-lecturer, two others

SSS officers used to illustrate the story.

The State Security Service (SSS) on Monday re-arraigned a former lecturer of the Kogi State University, Mohammed Nazeef, and two others before Justice Iyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to the SSS, Mr Nazeef, 44, who hails from Idah, Kogi State, completed his secondary education at El-Kanemi College, Maiduguri before he graduated from the Islamic University of Medina, Saudi Arabia.

After his National Youth Service Corp in Jos, he obtained a Master’s degree from the University of Jos before obtaining a Ph.D in Arabic and Islamic studies from the Kogi State University where he was an assistant lecturer.

Mr Nazeef with Musa Umar and Salami Abdullahi (a.k.a Asta) were re-arraigned on an amended eight-count charge for allegedly being members of a Boko Haram cell.

They were earlier arraigned before Justice Gabriel Kolawole before he was transferred to the Court of Appeal.

At the resumed hearing, counsel for the SSS, Adewumi Aloko, told the court that the charges against the accused had been amended and that they had to take a fresh plea.

One of the counts reads: “That you Mohammed Nazeef Yunus, adult, male, of Idah in Kogi State, Musa Umar, adult, male, of Ankpa in Kogi State, Salami Abdullahi (a.k.a Asta), adult, male, of Ayingba, in Kogi State, on diverse dates during the months of May to October, 2013 at Ayingba in Kogi State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court attended meetings at a fuel service station owned by Salami Abdullahi (a.k.a Asta) situated at Ayingba, marked road also at No. 24 Iyale road, and at other places at Ayingba, Kogi State, which meetings you knew were concerned and connected with an act of terrorism and Boko Haram, a proscribed terrorist group. You thereby committed an offence contrary to section 4 of the Terrorism Prevention Act 2013(as amended).”

They pleaded “not guilty” to the amended charges.

The defence team, thereafter, prayed the court to allow the defendants to continue with the bail earlier granted them by the court.

The request of the defence was granted by Mr Ekwo, who adjourned to October 21, 22, 23 and 24 for “commencement of trial.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.