Housewife drags mother-in-law to court for calling her ”prostitute”

A 28-year-old housewife, Hadiza Safiyanu, of Rigasa, Kaduna, on Monday dragged her mother-in-law before a Sharia Court I sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for allegedly calling her a “prostitute”.

Mrs Safiyanu told the court that she and her husband had been living in her mother-in-law’s house since they got married.

“On that fateful day, at about 11 p.m., my mother-in-law came into my room and began calling me a prostitute. She also told me to leave her house because her son has divorced me.

“I refused to leave because it was late at night. She went outside and got a stick and started beating me.

“She called me a prostitute and other unprintable names.

“I packed out of her house the following morning. I have been living with my grandparents since then. I want the court to confirm the divorce and get my suitcases from her house”, Safiyanu said.

The defendant, Aisha Lamido of Rigasa, Kaduna, denied the allegations.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal, ordered that the complainant produce her witnesses on June 20. (NAN)