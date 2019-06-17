Housewife drags mother-in-law to court for calling her ”prostitute”

court of appeal
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

A 28-year-old housewife, Hadiza Safiyanu, of Rigasa, Kaduna, on Monday dragged her mother-in-law before a Sharia Court I sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, for allegedly calling her a “prostitute”.

Mrs Safiyanu told the court that she and her husband had been living in her mother-in-law’s house since they got married.

“On that fateful day, at about 11 p.m., my mother-in-law came into my room and began calling me a prostitute. She also told me to leave her house because her son has divorced me.

“I refused to leave because it was late at night. She went outside and got a stick and started beating me.

“She called me a prostitute and other unprintable names.

“I packed out of her house the following morning. I have been living with my grandparents since then. I want the court to confirm the divorce and get my suitcases from her house”, Safiyanu said.

The defendant, Aisha Lamido of Rigasa, Kaduna, denied the allegations.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal, ordered that the complainant produce her witnesses on June 20. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.