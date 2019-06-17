Lawan denies advocating power shift to south west in 2023

Related News

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has dissociated himself from a statement calling for power shift to Nigeria’s South-west in 2023.

The statement credited to Mr Lawan advocated for a power-shift to the Yoruba-dominated region in honour of widely acclaimed winner of 1993 presidential elections, late Moshood Abiola.

Mr Lawan was said to have advised President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, All Progressive Congress (APC) to take a step further by handing over the 2023 presidential ticket to the South-west.

“The president and indeed our party must beware of divisive elements who are now proponents of retaining power in the north beyond 2023.

“I have said it before and I believe that 2023 presidential ticket of the APC must go to the South-west. Since I made this comment last time, some members of my party have been hatching a plot to suspend me from the party but I am not moved and I will still hold my ground that power must go to the west,” he was quoted as saying by some media.

Mr Lawan on Monday denied making such statement stating that they were the words of the Secretary of Adamawa State APC who also bears his name.

On his Twitter handle @DrAhmadLawan, the Senate President dissociated himself from the statement.

“My attention has been drawn to a statement circulating on various media platforms credited to me as saying that power must shift to the South West in 2023. This is a misrepresentation of fact and identity.

The statement is said to have been made by the Secretary of Adamawa State APC, Ahmed Lawan, who incidentally bears similar name with me. The public should please take note,” Mr Lawan tweeted.