NiMet predicts cloudy weather, rains for Monday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with chances of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

In its Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja, the agency predicted partly cloudy-to-cloudy morning over the central states with day and night temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted chances of thunderstorms over Bauchi, Kaduna, Plateau, Abuja, Benue, Taraba and Adamawa axis during afternoon and evening.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy morning and chances of thunderstorms over Kano and Katsina in the afternoon and evening.

It added that the cities would have day and night temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.

NiMet also said that Southern states will experience cloudy conditions with chances of light rains over Calabar, Eket and Port Harcourt during the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over some places in the region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperature of 29 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Downscaled weather activities are expected over the country, thou there are chances of thunderstorms in some places within the next 24 hours,” it predicted. (NAN)