850 Nigerian law students pass resit exams – Official

The Council of Legal Education has said that 850 students of the Nigerian Law School passed the Bar Final Resit Examinations conducted in April.

The council made this known in a statement signed by the Director-General of the School, Isah Ciroma, on Friday in Abuja.

The council said that a total of 1,680 participated in the examinations.

Mr Corona said that while 850 of the students were successful, 34 had conditional pass marks and 724 others failed the examinations.

The council while translating the results, further explained that only 50.60 per cent made the examinations, 2.02 per cent conditional pass and 43.10 per cent failed the examinations.

The council also said that the Call to Bar ceremony for the successful candidates would hold on July 9 in Abuja.

(NAN)