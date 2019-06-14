Evans: Absence of lawyer for suspect stalls trial

Evans
Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans).

The trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, and five others was stalled at an Ikeja High Court on Friday due to the lack of legal representation for one of them.

When the matter was called before Justice Hakeem Oshodi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, the fifth defendant in the matter, informed the court that he was unable to engage the services of a lawyer.

Adebayo Haroun, the lead state prosecuting counsel, told the court that he was aware that Titilayo Shitta-Bey, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) had visited the Kirikiri prison in respect of legal representation for Evans.

Mr Haroun, however, said he was uncertain whether Mr Shitta-Bey discussed legal representation with Mr Nwachukwu.

Justice Oshodi stood-down proceedings to enable the state counsel to call Mr Shitta-Bey to confirm if she discussed legal representation with the fifth defendant.

When proceedings resumed, Mr Haroun told the court that the DPP said she did not discuss legal representation with Mr Nwachukwu.

Reacting, Justice Oshodi said, “the DPP should be informed formally about the provision of a lawyer for the fifth defendant and proof of service should be submitted in court.

“This case is adjourned till Aug. 15, for a continuation of trial.”

Evans is standing trial alongside Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Mr Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba over the alleged kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Donatius Dunu.

The six defendants were arraigned on August 30, 2017, on two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

According to the prosecution, they allegedly kidnapped Mr Dunu and collected 223,000 Euros (N100 million) as ransom.

Four witnesses, including Mr Dunu, have so far testified in the trial on behalf of the state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.