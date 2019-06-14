Buhari felicitates with Abdulsalami Abubakar at 77

Ex-military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar
Ex-military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, felicitated with former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 77th birthday.

He congratulated him on a life of purpose, “driven by a passion to serve his country and humanity’’.

The president’s message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

Mr Abubakar, a retired general, was head of state between June 8, 1998 and May 29, 1999.

He extolled the former head of state’s commitment to peace, stability and development in Nigeria and Africa, “as he continually and relentlessly follows and counsels leaders and communities on values of togetherness and collective vision.’’

According to Mr Buhari, Mr Abubakar’s visionary and selfless leadership style and willingness for inclusive growth and development sets him apart for commendation, while the handing over to civilian government in 1999 secured an enduring place for him in history.

He, therefore, joined family members, professional colleagues and friends in celebrating the African elder statesman and global voice.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Mr Abubakar “longer life and good health as he continues to serve humanity’’.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.