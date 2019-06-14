Buhari felicitates with Abdulsalami Abubakar at 77

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, felicitated with former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 77th birthday.

He congratulated him on a life of purpose, “driven by a passion to serve his country and humanity’’.

The president’s message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

Mr Abubakar, a retired general, was head of state between June 8, 1998 and May 29, 1999.

He extolled the former head of state’s commitment to peace, stability and development in Nigeria and Africa, “as he continually and relentlessly follows and counsels leaders and communities on values of togetherness and collective vision.’’

According to Mr Buhari, Mr Abubakar’s visionary and selfless leadership style and willingness for inclusive growth and development sets him apart for commendation, while the handing over to civilian government in 1999 secured an enduring place for him in history.

He, therefore, joined family members, professional colleagues and friends in celebrating the African elder statesman and global voice.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Mr Abubakar “longer life and good health as he continues to serve humanity’’.

(NAN)