Here’s what to know about Aisha Buhari’s N772,200 Democracy Day dinner outfit

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, rocked a beautiful Oscar De La Renta number to the Democracy Day dinner and gala on Tuesday night and many Nigerians have not stopped talking about it.

Mrs. Buhari was dressed to the nines in the $4,290 (N1,544,400), Oscar de la Renta Silk-Crepe Cape-Back Caftan when she attended the dinner and gala night.

The outfit, which was made by American haute couture designer, Oscar De La Renta, is currently sold out.

The dress which used to go for $4,290 (1,544,400), is currently retailing for $2,145 about N772,200.

The floor-skimming caftan is cut from languid navy silk-crepe with intricate silver sequin maple leaf embroidery and a dramatic cape back.

The first lady accessorised the frock with a pair of classic black peep toe shoes.

A die-hard of Oscar de la Renta since she became first lady, Mrs. Buhari also donned the label during a reception she held for her visiting Ugandan counterpart, Janet Museveni, in September 2017.

Unlike her predecessors, Mrs Buhari favours haute couture outfits from a-list designers, heavily embroidered fabrics and costly accessories that include diamonds.

She once donned a black 35cm Porosus crocodile skin Hermes Birkin handbag which cost $300,000 (N108 million) during a visit to Washington DC on August 4, 2016.

Mrs Buhari also made news headlines in October 2016 when she stepped out in a $2,600 Salvatore Ferragamo cape for her trip to Brussels, Belgium for the African Women’s Forum.

The multicoloured zig zag cape was worth N1.157 million at the time.

Before becoming first lady, Mrs Buhari worked as a cosmetologist, beauty therapist and author.