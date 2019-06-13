Job seekers throng House of Reps

Job seekers hoping to be employed as legislative aides by new members of the House of Representatives on Thursday thronged the entrance of the lower chamber during plenary.

Some of the job seekers were former support staff of members of the house that lost their seats in the 2019 general elections.

The job seekers who were mostly women stood in groups around the entrance, hoping to present their curriculum vitae to members after plenary.

The applicants were seen rushing towards legislators walking through the lobby to introduce themselves and talk about their mission.

One of the applicants who did not want her name mentioned said that she was very experienced having worked with a lawmaker in the 8th Assembly.

The applicant said that her former boss lost in the last general elections and that she is now without a job.

She expressed hope that she would find favour with a new lawmaker who would employ her as an aide. (NAN)

