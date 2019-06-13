Baby born on train gets 25 years worth of free rail travels

Train [Photo Credit: irishtimes.com]
Travellers on rail from Galway to Dublin on Tuesday witnessed one of the uninterrupted nature of biology as a woman gave birth to a baby on the train.

According to the BBC, the attention of the travellers and driver was drawn to this rare occurrence by Emma Tote who said that she was drawn to the young woman in labour when she heard a scream from the toilet on the train.

In an attempt to control the situation, Miss Tote called an ambulance and asked for passengers who were medics to assist in the delivery before the train had stopped at Kildare train station for about ten minutes.

Speaking on the incident, Dr Devine said the woman was already being attended to by two nurses before he made his way to the carriage.

“It would have been in the hospital and totally guided by the midwives and everything in a nice sterile environment, as you can imagine.

“Whereas this was totally chaotic and it was just, ‘this is happening whether we like it or not, so let’s just do the best we can”, he said.

Iarnród Éireann, the Irish Rail, speaking through its spokesperson extend the company’s delights and appreciated the customers and staff for saving the day.

“We are delighted and grateful to both customers and staff who assisted, that the mother safely gave birth to her baby daughter on board.”

The company offered to provide free transport to the child “throughout her childhood and up to age 25” due to the unique nature around the child’s birth.

