APC Governors congratulate Gbajabiamila

The Progressives Governors Forum has congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila, on his emergence as Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, saying his emergence is a testament to his faith, character and leadership qualities.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election as the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is indeed a testament to your faith, leadership qualities, but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

“As APC Governors, we look forward to close working relations with you to strengthen the capacity of our party and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategies on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard,” he said.

The forum is made up of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

(NAN)

