Cloudy weather, widespread rains to prevail nationwide on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted thunderstorms over the central states such as Kaduna, Abuja, Gombe, Yola, Mambilla Plateau, Lokoja and Lafia in the morning.

It also predicted slim chances of rain over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 25 to 31 and 15 to 23 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience prospects of cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Dutse, Kano, Maiduguri, and Yelwa axis in the morning period.

It further predicted thunderstorm over Sokoto, Yelwa, Gusau, Damaturu, Potiskum, Nguru, Zaria and Maiduguri later in the day with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience morning rain showers over most places and afternoon and evening thunderstorms with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

“There is consistent moisture influx into the country, the Northern and Central states are expected to be in cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over some cities of the region.

“Thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over the Southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)