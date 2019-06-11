NASS Election: Saraki congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate President, Bukola Saraki

Immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has congratulated his successor, Ahmed Lawan on his emergence as the President of the 9th Senate.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Saraki also congratulated Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the new Deputy Senate President.

Mr Saraki also extended his congratulations to the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Idris Wase.

“Congratulations to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege and Deputy Speaker Idris Wase as they begin their journey as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.

“As you set forth on your legislative endeavours in the next four years, I ask that you always put the Nigerian people first in all that you do and protect the integrity of the legislative institution.

“I wish you all, Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members, utmost success as you work to serve our nation and its great people,” the statement quoted Mr Saraki as saying.

The four emerged after elections at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

