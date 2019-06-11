Democracy Day: Abuja airport witnesses passenger traffic upsurge

Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja on Tuesday witnessed upsurge of passenger traffic as more people arrive the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the maiden June 12 Democracy Day Celebration.

The arrival section of the domestic wing of the airport continued to witness heavy traffic of passengers in the last 24 hours.

Also, check in counters of all the domestic airlines as well as departure lounges were very scanty as few outbound passengers were seen waiting to travel.

At regular intervals, many inbound flights arrived with a number of passengers.

An airline official told NAN that the airport had been receiving passengers especially dignitaries ahead of the celebration.

He said the traffic upsurge started on Monday probably because of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday.

A former Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Adeleke Adedoyin, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising Late Moshood Abiola as the true winner of June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.

Mr Adedoyin said celebrating the nation’s Democracy Day on June 12 was a welcome development and a boost to the democratic system.

According to him, it is a thing of joy for Nigeria to celebrate its democracy day on June 12 because it is what a lot of people have been yearning for.

“It (Jume 12) was the first time that Nigeria ever had a credible election that was unfortunately annulled,” he said.

He also supported the call that Mr Abiola be posthumously inaugurated as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I believe that it will be right that Late Moshood Abiola be inaugurated posthumously as Nigerian President because he deserved it.

“The democracy we are enjoying today was fought for by Abiola even though people rarely want it, but it is a fact,” he said.

Also, a business woman and politician, Lami Hamza, said there was hope for the country’s democracy, adding that the recognition of June 12 was a welcome development.

Mr Hamza called on government and politicians to work towards deepening the nation’s democracy.

“It is a good thing that this President has listened to the voice of the people by recognising the true winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

Buhari had in 2018 declared June 12 as the nation’s Democracy day and consequently recognised Abiola as the true winner of the election.

The President also on Monday signed into law, the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill, to accommodates June 12 as a public holiday in Nigeria, replacing May 29.

(NAN)

