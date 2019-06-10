June 12 Celebration: FRSC announces alternative routes in FCT

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has listed traffic diversion points in the Federal Capital Territory in order to ensure a free flow of traffic during the forthcoming June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

In a release signed by the corps spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, the corps urged Nigerians ”to embrace safety ideas, imbibe positive road behaviour and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.”

According to the release, ”to cut down all variables that could possibly lead to traffic congestion around the venue of the event in Abuja, concerned agencies have identified diversion points around the Eagle Square.”

Accordingly, the Corps advises motorists driving within the nation’s capital to take the following diversions:

Diversion ‘A’ -Water board/ Deeper Life Junction,

Diversion ‘B’- Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters to DPO Mpape,

Diversion ‘C’- FCDA by Finance Headquarters,

Diversion ‘E’- National Assembly and

Diversion ‘F’-Gana-Transcorp Hilton.

Others are;

Diversion ‘G’- Nitel Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way,

Diversion ‘H’-Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza,

Diversion ‘I’-NNPC Tower,

Diversion ‘J’-Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge,

Diversion ‘K’-Behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge,

Diversion ‘L’-FCDA by POWA,

Diversion ‘M’- Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Expressway (Inter Section into 3 arms zone) and

Diversion ‘N’- Fly over by Jaiz Bank.

The official also urged the public to utilise the FRSC Toll-free numbers 122 and call in case of any crash, obstruction or emergency for a prompt response

The corps also stressed the need for all road users to drive with caution and avoid any act that violates established laws during this celebration time.

According to Mr Kazeem, the corps is aware of how much the country cherishes civil rule and the series of festivities that form part of the Democracy Day celebration.

“As such, all operational facilities have been adequately deployed across traffic prone areas and others to ensure a hitch-free movement of persons and goods.”