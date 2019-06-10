NBS to publish corruption survey findings in Sept – Official

Related News

An official of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Isiaka Olarewaju, says the bureau will publish the findings of the ongoing survey on corruption in September.

The survey is the second National Household Survey on Quality and Integrity of Public Services in Nigeria, 2019.

Mr Olarewaju, a Project Director of the Survey, who represented the Statistician-General, Yemi Kale, disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at a news conference on the Survey on Monday in Abuja.

The Director in Charge of Real Sector and Household Statistics, said that field workers had been deployed and the survey would be completed by the end of June.

“The planning of the survey started since 2018.

“This survey is a large one. We have since moved away from analogue to electronic, as we talk to you, we are monitoring those on field.

“We monitor the location of enumerators from the digital address of sample households.

“As soon as the data collection is finished, it will be available within one week, but we need to do data reliability test before releasing the result.

“On or before September, the result will be made public by the Statistician-General,” he said.

The director said a total of 20 field personnel had been deployed in each state, including the FCT; four teams constituted in each state and a team comprised of one supervisor and four enumerators.

Mr Olarewaju said the survey would allow government and citizens to examine the level of progress within the last two years particularly given that the current government has a big anti-corruption stance.

“The survey will be vital in providing the necessary indicators for the monitoring and tracking of anti-corruption activities,” he said.

According to him, the objective of the survey will be to collect evidence-based information on forms of corruption affecting the daily life of Nigerian citizens, determine corruption prevalence and prevailing typologies.

The director said it would provide a trend analysis of the indicators that could be used to inform relevant policies and track future progress.

“It will ensure international comparability with surveys of similar nature carried out in other countries.

“The survey will also provide data for measuring some relevant Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicators,” he said.

Mr Olarewaju said the bureau had formed Technical and Steering Committees to support the coordination of the implementation of the survey.

He said the National Steering Committee was set up to take ownership of the result of the survey and to give directions.

“The committee members comprise officers from the Anti-corruption agencies, law enforcement agencies, relevant ministries, Code of Conduct Bureau and Departments and Civil Society groups (National Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative), among others,” the director said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the survey is carried out in collaboration with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and funded by the UK Department for International Development.

(NAN)