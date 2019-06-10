Court orders defendant’s hair shaved

Court
Court symbol

A Sharia Court l in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Monday ordered a barber to cut the ‘bushy’ hair of a defendant, Usman Abubakar, who was arraigned over assault on one Iliyasu Yusuf.

The judge, Dahiru Lawal, said he gave the order because the court does not tolerate indecent appearance by persons appearing before it.

Mr Abubakar, 19, was brought before Mr Lawal over alleged beating of Mr Yusuf, 35, in Rigasa Layin Dackdawa area of Kaduna.

Mr Yusuf told the court that on May 11 at about 9 p.m., he drove into his compound and parked but he later heard Mr Abubakar insulting him.

He said that when he approached Mr Abubakar to find out the cause of the insults, the defendant started beating him without any provocation.

He added that “I restrained myself and refused to beat Yusuf. Instead, I reported the matter to police and the issue was resolved and Abubakar was asked to apologise to me, which I accepted.

“But after some days, my wife told me that Abubakar’s mother, Hajiya Sa’adatu Shehu, came to his house and insulted my wife by calling her degrading names.

“Abubakar’s mother even told my wife that I planned to kill the defendant.”

In his defence, Mr Abubakar denied the allegations, saying he never beat up Yusuf.

He said he was with his friends when Mr Yusuf beamed his car headlamps on them, adding that “instead of apologising, he began to insult us, I never raised my hand on him.”

The judge then ordered the two to return home and live in peace with one another, saying they would be severely dealt with, should they be brought before him again over the matter. (NAN)

