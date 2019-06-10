Nigeria declares June 12 public holiday

Related News

The Federal Government on Monday declared Wednesday, June 12, as a public holiday, to commemorate the nation’s National Democracy Day.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director Press & Public Relations, of the ministry, on Monday in Abuja.

The Federal Government’s decision followed the enactment into law of June 12 as Democracy Day annually in Nigeria.

Mr Ehuriah congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

The permanent secretary called on Nigerians to continue to cherish the sacrifice made by heroes of democracy in the country.

She emphasised that those who lost their lives in the struggle for the actualisation of Democratic Governance in Nigeria in order to make the country a better place for all, must not be forgotten.

Mr Ehuriah further called for the collaboration and cooperation of all Nigerians with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration towards achieving the nation’s collective aspiration for unity, peace and socio-economic development.

She wished all Nigerians, at home and abroad, a happy democracy day celebration.

(NAN)