NiMet predicts cloudy weather, rains for Monday

Heavy rain fall used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Daily Trust]
Heavy rain fall used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit:

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather condition with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over parts of the central states with light rains over Niger, Abuja, Kwara, Jos, Mambila Plateau, Kaduna and Benue.

It also predicted thunderstorms and rains over Abuja, Niger, Kogi, Taraba and Nassarawa in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 23 to 30 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience thunderstorms over Sokoto, Katsina, Maiduguri, Dutse, Potiskum and Kano axis in the morning hours.

It further predicted widespread thunderstorms over most places in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience light rains across the coastal belt with isolated cases over the inland areas of the south in the morning hours.

“Afternoon hours also have prospects of more rains across the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are chances of thunderstorms over Port Harcourt, Calabar and Eket axis and rains over Yenegoa and Warri axis in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are prospects of light to moderate rains in the morning hours over the Central states down to the Southern region, with thunderstorms activities across the Northern region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.