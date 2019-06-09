NiMet predicts cloudy weather, rains for Monday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather condition with widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Monday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over parts of the central states with light rains over Niger, Abuja, Kwara, Jos, Mambila Plateau, Kaduna and Benue.

It also predicted thunderstorms and rains over Abuja, Niger, Kogi, Taraba and Nassarawa in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 23 to 30 and 17 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience thunderstorms over Sokoto, Katsina, Maiduguri, Dutse, Potiskum and Kano axis in the morning hours.

It further predicted widespread thunderstorms over most places in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience light rains across the coastal belt with isolated cases over the inland areas of the south in the morning hours.

“Afternoon hours also have prospects of more rains across the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“There are chances of thunderstorms over Port Harcourt, Calabar and Eket axis and rains over Yenegoa and Warri axis in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are prospects of light to moderate rains in the morning hours over the Central states down to the Southern region, with thunderstorms activities across the Northern region in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)