I’m still in race for Deputy Senate President – Alimikhena

Francis Alimikhena (APC-Edo), one of the contesters in the race for Deputy President of the 9th Senate, says he is still in the race.

Mr Alimikhena in an interview with journalists on Sunday in Abuja denied stepping down as being insinuated in some quarters, saying, “that will not happen.”

He called on his supporters and colleagues in the Senate to disregard claims he had stepped down, describing it as “unimaginable, unthinkable and machinations of some very overzealous and too ambitious persons who will go extra mile to bring down others.”

The lawmaker, who was the Deputy Chief Whip of the 8th Senate, said his decision to contest for the position was with the blessing and permission of his constituents, adding that he would not dash their hope if elected.

Mr Alimikhena, who said his ambition remained intact, expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious when his colleagues vote in the chamber on June 11.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to speculations in some quarters claiming that I, Francis Alimikhena has stepped down from the race for the position of Deputy Senate President.

“I am still in the race. I have not stepped down for anybody. How will I step down and for who?

“I am a ranking senator, a principal officer in the Eight Senate, an experienced personality who served in various ad-hoc committees in the just concluded Senate.

“I urge my colleagues to support and vote for me as I promise to provide purposeful leadership.

“I have the humility, experience and temperament required for the office and I have been a very loyal party member. My relationship also cuts across party divide.”

(NAN)