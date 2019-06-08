Online publishers body urges dialogue in NBC, DAAR Communication feud

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers has expressed grave worries over the sudden revocation of the operating licence of DAAR Communications, owners of African Independent Television and Ray Power FM, by the Nigerian government.

In a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Olumide Iyanda, the Guild urged the National Broadcasting Commission to reconsider its stance in the interest of free press and Nigeria’s growing democracy.

A federal high court on Friday ordered the reopening the two broadcasters.

While GOCOP urged all media practitioners to operate with every sense of responsibility, it also advised NBC to resolve its differences with DAAR Communications through dialogue, which it described as the most acceptable channel in a democracy.

In the light of the foregoing, GOCOP called on the Federal Government to mandate the NBC to rescind the decision against DAAR Communications in order to pave the way for dialogue.

It said despite the court order that AIT and Ray Power should be reopened, there is still the need for decorum to be the watchword of government agencies in taking decisions that will affect the lives of many and the country’s image abroad.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.