Certificate of return: Okorocha speaks on court judgement

Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏
Gov. Rochas Okorocha‏ [Photo Credit: Twitter - @GovernorRochas]

Immediate past Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, says he has forgiven the returning officer for the Imo West senatorial election in the 2019 general elections, Innocent Ibeabuchi.

Mr Okorocha said this in a statement signed by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, and made available to journalists in Owerri, on Friday.

The statement came shortly after Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Mr Okorocha the Certificate of Return as Senator-Elect for Imo-West.

Mr Okorocha said he had forgiven Mr Ibeabuchi, who had alleged that he declared him winner under duress.

He thanked the court for affirming his victory, describing Mr Abang as one of the exemplary ambassadors of the judiciary in Nigeria.

The former governor dedicated his victory to the people of Imo West Senatorial district and Imo state in general, for their unflinching support and steadfastness.

He said he would continue to play politics devoid of rancour, malice and bitterness.

Mr Abang had ruled that the INEC had no right under any known law in the country to withhold the certificate of return of a candidate who had been announced and returned as winner of an election by the returning officer.

The judge had also ordered the INEC to immediately issue a certificate of return to Mr Okorocha, as winner of the said election.

(NAN)

