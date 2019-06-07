Teenage rape victim suffers life-threatening complication after abortion

Related News

A 15-year-old rape victim in Anambra is in dire need of medical help to stop her from “heavy bleeding” due to a post-abortion complication.

A non-governmental organisation, Behind Bars Rights Foundation, which spearheaded the rescue of the victim, identified as Chinyere, told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday evening, the girl has been “bleeding heavily” for days now after she was reportedly injected with a “substance” and given some abortion-induced pills.

Gwamnishu Harrison, the head, Behind Bars Rights Foundation, said the girl became pregnant (now five months) after she was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man, Chris Azuoma.

The suspect, Mr Azuoma, was said to have taken the victim to the hospital for an abortion when he discovered she was pregnant as a result of the alleged rape incident.

“She bled heavily and so (they) decided to take her to a specialist hospital to evacuate the foetus,” Mr Harrison said.

“Getting to the hospital, we met the management and identified ourselves as human rights group, and they granted us permission to interview the victim.

“She confirmed the story. And the perpetrator confessed to forcefully having unprotected sexual intercourse with the victim.”

The officials of the NGO arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police at the 33 Divisional Police station, Onitsha.

The investigating police officer, Mercy, confirmed the story to PREMIUM TIMES.

She said the suspect is in their custody and would be charged to court after investigation.

Mr Harrison said the victim, whose parents could not afford money for the medical treatment, could bleed to death if she does not get urgent help.

Mr Harrison’s foundation is planning to pay an initial deposit of N36,000 on Friday to a hospital, so the victim could receive treatment.