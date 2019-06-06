What the weather would look like across Nigeria on Friday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions, with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Thursday in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy, to cloudy condition over the central states in the morning hours.

It also predicted partly cloudy, to cloudy condition later in the day and chances of thunderstorms over Yola and Mambilla Plateau, with day and night temperatures of 26 to 35 and 16 to 28 degrees Celsius.

It predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy, to cloudy morning, and prospects of late evening thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina, Yola and Maiduguri, with day/night temperatures of 34 to 38 and 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with chances of moderate rains over Lagos and Ibadan axis in the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are envisaged over Shaki, Oshogbo, Asaba, Lagos, Calabar, Eket, Port Harcourt and Yenegoa axis during the afternoon and evening hours, with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“We expect respite in the north and central axis of the country, while few chances of rain are likely over southern part in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

