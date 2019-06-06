I will run for Deputy Senate Presidency, even if APC opposes — Kalu

Orji Uzor-Kalu
Orji Uzor-Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North constituency, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he will run for the position of Deputy Senate President regardless of what his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) decides.

Mr Kalu said this while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Thursday. He said he would do this in a bid to ensure that the South-east is fully represented in all fairness.

The ex-governor was a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but later decamped to All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016.

Mr Kalu was charged with a N7.7 billion alleged fraud in 2017.

“Let me be honest with you, even if the party asks me not to run, I will run on the floor of the House, this is one position I have to run for because you cannot leave the South-east alone. You can’t leave them behind,” Mr Kalu argued.

He also said the 9th Assembly will stand out “and do that which is right for the Nigerian people.”

He said giving the South-east “a worthy position is in line with ensuring that the nation is ruled with equity.”

“We are in the process of doing the right thing and the east will be given a place in the scheme of things. I am asking that the east should be given the (post of) Deputy Senate President.

“There is a high level of discussions about that and I’m sure that bi-partisanship would be a law in the House,” he said.

