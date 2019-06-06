GenCos release 4,122MW of electricity on June 4 – report

A Nuclear power plant used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Construction & Engineering Digest]
Electricity Generating Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations released 4,122 MegaWatts (MW) of electricity into the national grid on Tuesday, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A daily energy report, which was compiled by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, made this disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

It said that the energy released by the companies was up by 203.12 MW from the figure delivered on Monday.

It said 1,934.5 MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.

Similarly, it added that 1,082.4 MW was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructures.

It said 289 MW was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.5 billion on Tuesday to the factors of insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, the report noted that the dominant constraint for Tuesday’s generation was unavailability of gas.

(NAN)

