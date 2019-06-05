Cloudy, rainy, thundery activities to prevail on Thursday – NiMet

clouds
Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over the central states with thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Lafia, Makurdi, Lokoja, Ibi, Jalingo, Yola, Bauchi, and Mambilla Plateau.

It also predicted thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours, with day and night temperatures of 26 to 35 and 17 to 28 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Nguru, and Dutse axis, with cloudy conditions over the northwest in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms later in the day over the region, with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 20 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy morning over the Inland states, with thunderstorms over Enugu and Awka. Thunderstorms will also prevail over the entire Inland states in the afternoon and evening hours.

Thunderstorm and moderate rains are anticipated over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period, with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“Rainfall activities are expected over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

