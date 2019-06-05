Reps to hold valedictory session Thursday

Related News

The 8th session of the House of Representatives would come to an end on Thursday when the house would hold a valedictory session.

The acting clerk of the house, Patrick Giwa, disclosed this in a notice to the lawmakers on Wednesday.

“This is to inform all Honourable Members that a Special Valedictory Session to end the Eighth House of Representatives will hold on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the House Chamber by 11 a.m. prompt,” the clerk said in the notice.

“All honourable members and invited guests are to be seated by 10:30 am,” he said.

The 8th assembly was inaugurated in June 2015 when the current speaker, Yakubu Dogara, was elected speaker.

As the usual practice, the valedictory session precedes the inauguration of the next assembly.

The ninth assembly would be inaugurated on June 11.