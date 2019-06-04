CAN, Enugu, Kano governors fecilitate with Muslims after Ramadan

Related News

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerian Muslims to continue to restrain from worldly desires as commanded by the Qur’an.

This was contained in a statement signed by the association’s acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

It is in the statement that the association facilitates with the Muslims on the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, which it says, brings Ramadan to an end.

“We rejoice with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Nigerian Muslims as they celebrate and pray that God will answer all their prayers offered while the holy month lasts.

CAN, in the statement, said it prays the celebration will be free of any attack.

“It is our prayer that the celebration will be free of any terror or suicide bomber’s attack.

“We admonish our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue restraining themselves from pleasurable and all kinds of ungodly activities after Ramadan having purified their souls with fasting. Instead, they should continue promoting peace, unity and love of the country.

“On behalf of all Nigerian Christians, we rejoice with them and pray that God will answer all their prayers and help our leaders to get it right in their search for solutions to all problems ravaging the country before it is too late.

The statement added that CAN made a call to all elected leaders to be fair in discharging their duties.

“As we begin another journey as a nation, we call on all elected leaders, at all levels, to embrace fairness, equity and justice in all their appointments and governance.

“The time has come when our leaders should stop paying lip service to the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria.

“They should stop discrimination against fellow Nigerians because of their political, ethnic and religious differences.

“We all have roles to play in the building of a virile nation with stable polity and economic buoyancy.”

On his part, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, governor of Enugu State, advised all Nigerians to take advantage of the celebration to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, security and progress of the country.

Mr Ugwuanyi in a message, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithfuls on the successful completion of Ramadan.

He said Nigerians stand to benefit immensely from the spiritual rebirth offered by the fast.

Meanwhile, Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has congratulated Muslims for Sallah celebration, after sighting the new Month of Shawwal in some parts of the country and other places around the world.

A statement issued by his chief press secretary Abba Anwar on Tuesday said, he specifically congratulated the five First Class Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano and Gaya Emirates for a successful completion of one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

He said as leaders of their domains they also need to be congratulated for observing the last day of Ramadan.

“We saw how these leaders sailed through with their subjects in guiding them towards exhibition of good virtues and traits while worshipping our Creator, Allah,” he said.

The governor appreciated the exhibition of good virtues by Muslims during the Month of Ramadan.