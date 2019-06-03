Court jails businesswoman 13 years for N61 million fraud

A High court in Lagos has sentenced a businesswoman, Taiwo Martins, to 13 years imprisonment over a $200,000 (N61 million) fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it charged Ms Martins before Justice Candide-Johnson of the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Tony Orilade, on Monday, the convict was charged on four counts bordering on conspiracy, issuance of dud cheque and obtaining money by pretence.

According to the statement, the convict and her company, Baal Perazim Investment Concept Limited, were arraigned for an alleged fraud of $200,000 in November 2013.

Court Session

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them by the commission.

The prosecution, however, called five witnesses and tendered several exhibits, which were admitted in evidence by the court.

While the prosecution was about to call its last witness, the first defendant changed her plea of not guilty to guilty during the January 29, 2019 sitting.

Given the defendants’ plea of guilty, the prosecution urged the court to convict and sentence the defendants based on the evidence already before the court.

Ruling

According to the statement, Justice Candide-Johnson convicted and sentenced the first defendant to 13 years imprisonment on the four counts on May 23, 2019.

The judge also ordered the defendants to restitute the sum of N30 million to the nominal complainant after release from custody.

