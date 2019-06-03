How the weather would look like in Nigeria on Eid-el-Fitri day

Picture of the sky used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Jane's Weather]

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Tuesday.

NiMet in its Weather Outlook on Monday predicted widespread morning thunderstorms over the central states such as Bauchi, Jos, Makurdi and Lafia with day and night temperatures of 25 to 35 and 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted widespread thunderstorms over Minna, Bida, Abuja, Ilorin, Jos, Lokoja, Mambila Plateau and Markurdi with chances of partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in parts of the region later in the day.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience morning thunderstorms over Yelwa and Northern Borno and to extend to Kano, Nguru, Maiduguri and Dutse in the afternoon and evening hours.

It further predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the entire region during afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 37 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will have prospects of rain in the morning over places like Warri, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt and Benin.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated in most cities of the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated in most part of the central states down to coast with chances of rain in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

