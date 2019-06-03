Police nab 38 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery

Related News

The Police on Monday said they had arrested 38 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and gun runners in different parts of the North Central, North East and North West zones of the country.

Force spokesman and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

According to Mr Mba, 20 AK47 rifles, 11 dane guns, four pump action rifles, 10 automatic pistols, 6, 000 live ammunition and two vehicles were recovered.

He said the arrest was in continuation of the Operation Puff Adder recently launched to tackle the security challenges on the Abuja-Kaduna highway and the country in general.

Mr Mba said members of a syndicate, which specialised in smuggling weapons into the country, were among suspects arrested.

The spokesman said the syndicate smuggle the weapons from North Africa, Burkina Faso and Benin Republic.

“They conceal the weapons inside hide and skin, second hand clothing and yam flour,” he said.

He said the criminals had also devised a means of concealing weapons inside toys, urging members of the public to bear with the police when carrying thorough checks on vehicles.

“When you see policemen checking items like that please don’t blame them,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, one of the suspects, said he had killed several kidnap victims who could not pay ransom.

He said his job was specifically to prevent the victims from escaping from his custody.

Mr Mba said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

(NAN)