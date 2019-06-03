Court adjourns suit seeking disqualification of Gbajabiamila

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned until Friday, hearing in a suit challenging the eligibility of Femi Gbajabiamila to vie for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives in the incoming 9th National Assembly.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the suit, following the prayer of Philip Undie’s counsel, Olasupo Azeez, that the defendant was yet to be served with the originating process.

Mr Azeez, earlier prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable the plaintiff regularise the processes before the court and to serve all the defendants by way of substituted means and it was granted.

Mr Undie in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/539/2019 is challenging the eligibility of Mr Gbajabiamila on the grounds that he has a criminal allegation in the state of Georgia, U.S.

Other defendants in the suit are the House of Representative, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The plaintiff in the suit said that Mr Gbajabiamila ought not to be allowed to contest for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives based on information that he had been criminally convicted by the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia. (NAN)