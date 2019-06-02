Eid-el-Fitri: Don’t be in a hurry to get home, FRSC advises motorists

FRSC Officials 2
FRSC Officials

The Sango-Ota Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised motorists to exercise patience in trying to get to their various destinations during the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations.

Akeem Gainya, the Sango-Ota Unit Commander, gave the advice in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State on Sunday.

NAN reports that the federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays for the Muslims faithful to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

Mr Gainya said the advice became necessary because of the increase of vehicular movement during the celebration capable of leading to unnecessary road accidents.

He advised motorists to refrain from reckless driving during the Sallah as the nation was in the rainy season.

“Avoid speeding due to the wet nature of the highways to prevent unnecessary loss of lives. “

”FRSC also wants to enjoin motorists to have consideration for other road users to avoid crashes during the Sallah celebration.”

The unit commander further implored motorists to plan their journey by ensuring their vehicles were in proper condition before embarking on any trips.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.