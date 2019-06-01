NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy, thundery activities for Sunday

Cloud
Cloud

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over central states with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Bida, Ilorin and Bauchi axis in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Yola, Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau and general cloudy afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 23 to 35 and 17 to 26 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience cloudy conditions with a few chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa, Kebbi, Katsina and Gusau axis in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience thunderstorms with rainfall during the morning hour.

“Thunderstorms are also expected over this region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“We expect more of the rainfall activities over the southern part of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.