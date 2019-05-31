Sallah: Nigerian govt declares Tuesday, Wednesday next week public holiday

Related News

The federal government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday next week, June 4 and 5, as public holidays to mark the Muslim Eid-Al-Fitr celebration.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government congratulated the Muslim faithful on a successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and enjoined all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity, prosperity and stability of the nation.

She admonished Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria so as to achieve the next level of socio-economic development.

Ms Ehuriah reaffirmed the determination of the federal government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, adding that security agencies under the ministry have been directed to ensure the provision of adequate security before, during and after the Eid-Al-Fitri Celebration.

The official restated government’s desire for all Nigerians to be inspired by the virtues gained during the Holy Month of Ramadan to live a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another.

She wished all Nigerians a happy, peaceful and rewarding Eid -Al Fitr celebration.