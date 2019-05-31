China to issue new versions of visas from June 1

Xi Jinping
China Premier, President Xi Jinping

The exit-entry departments of China’s public security authorities will start issuing new versions of visas and residence permits for foreigners from Saturday, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Friday.

“The current versions will no longer be issued on the same day, while the documents already issued are still valid until their dates of expiry,’’ the NIA said.

The new versions of the documents are sticker-like papers designed based on the standards of the DOC9303 machine readable travel documents of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, with application of multiple physical anti-counterfeit technologies.

“Compared to the current versions, the new versions have made adjustments in the documents’ formats, sections and machine readable codes.

“The means and requirements for application, procedures for examination and approval, and the standards, charges and requirements of port examinations will remain the same,’’ the NIA stressed.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.