TUC, NUPENG mourn PENGASSAN president

Related News

Labour unions on Friday described the death of the President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Francis Johnson, as shocking and untimely.

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) stated this in separate statements in Lagos.

Mr Johnson, who hailed from Eti-osa area of Lagos State, died in the early hours of Friday at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness.

TUC Secretary General, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, said the deceased, who was the third deputy president of the Congress was a labour leader of note.

“Johnson was a labour leader of note, a Christian and a father. He was an embodiment of grace who will be missed by the Congress,” Mr Ozigi said.

NUPENG, in its statement signed by its president and general secretary, William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, said the union was deeply saddened with the untimely death of Mr Johnson.

They said the death of the PENGASSAN president, who was also the chairman of NUPENGASSAN, has flamed an indelible sore in the minds of workers.

”NUPENG regrets the huge vacuum created by the passing to eternal rest of the quintessential unionist in the labour movement.

”NUPENGASSAN, which he meritoriously chaired kept united, strong and virile has painfully lost a rare gem in its folk,” it said.

The union noted that he would be remembered for his commitments to see his members and staff successful, move above challenges, stay productive and fulfilled in tandem with the union’s policy.

(NAN)