Foundation invites entries for West African journalism awards

WAMECA 2019: Call for Entries

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is calling for submissions for the third edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA).

WAMECA 2019 will be held on October 18 and 19 in Accra, Ghana and will focus on the theme: Social Media, Fake news and Elections in Africa.

The Awards are opened to journalists from print, electronic and online media in Anglophone, Francophone and Lusophone countries in West Africa. An Applicant must be West African, working with and for a media organisation(s). An Entry for the Awards must have been published or broadcast between the period January 1 to December 31, 2018.

WAMECA 2019 will honour outstanding works of journalism in West Africa in the following categories:

Telecoms & ICTs Reporting

Oil and Gas Reporting

Banking and Finance Reporting

Business and SMEs Reporting

Anti-Corruption Reporting

Investigative Reporting

Environmental Reporting

SDGs Reporting

Human Rights Reporting

Health Reporting

ECOWAS and Regional Integration Reporting

Photo Journalism

The deadline for the submission of the entries is on June 30, 2019 at 17.00 GMT. Finalists for WAMECA 2019 Awards will be announced on October 1, 2019.

Interested applicants should upload published works via the entry form on the website: www.mfwa.org/wameca. The entry should be an original work published through a media outlet in West Africa and must show date of publication/broadcast and the medium in which the work was published. Applicants may submit entries to a maximum of two categories. For each category, a maximum of two entries is permitted.

Finalists for the awards will be hosted at West Africa Media Excellence Conference on October 18-19 2019, where the awards ceremony will be held. The Conference will feature sessions on topical journalism issues and also provide opportunities for networking among journalists, editors, and experts from West Africa.

Below are the important dates:

Deadline for submission of entries: June 30, 2019

Assessment of entries and selection of finalists: August, 2019

Announcement of finalists: October 1, 2019

Conference: October 18, 2019

Awards Night: October 19, 2019

Make your submission here.

For more information, visit www.mfwa.org/wameca or email us at wameca[@]mfwa.org or call the MFWA on +233 302 -242470

WAMECA is an initiative of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) MFWA to promote media excellence in the sub region