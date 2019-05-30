How we confirmed pastor sexually assaulted underaged girls – Police

court of appeal
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

A prosecution witness, Joseph Onoja, on Thursday told an FCT High Court that he invited Mary Paul, the mother of the two girls who accused a pastor, Mathew Emmanuel, of raping them after he reported that he was being accused of the offence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged Mr Emmauel, 50, who is the pastor and General Overseer of The Choice Bible Church, Mpape, and proprietor of the primary school where his victims attended, in 2012 with six counts bordering on inducement and rape, which ran contrary to sections 283 and 285 of the Penal Code.

Mr Onoja, a policeman, who testified as the sixth prosecution witness, stated that the defendant reported Mrs Paul at the Mpape divisional police headquarters on March 23, 2012, at about 10 a.m.

”The defendant reported that Mrs Mary Paul went to his house and accused him of defiling her two daughters.

”We then invited Mrs Paul to report at the station with her two daughters.

”In her statement to the police, she told us that her daughters told her that Pastor Emmanuel took them into his room and touched their private parts.

”The two girls described what the room looked like. They said the room had a red window blind, wooden bed, among others.

”When I visited the house with them. I confirmed the existence of everything the girls described in the room,” he said,

He also told the court that after the statements of the girls were taken, they were sent to the hospital for medical examination.

”The original results confirming that the girls were defiled, were sent to the Ministry of Justice.” he told the court.

The witness added that the statement of the defendant, which he signed by himself, was taken by the police.

He said that all efforts made by the police to get two other victims to testify in the case failed.

After listening to Mr Onoja’s testimony, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf adjourned the case until September 19, for cross-examination of the witness.

NAN reports that the police accused the defendant of raping two seven-year-olds and a nine-year-old on different occasions in his school.

Mr Mathew pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)

