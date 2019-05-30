Buhari declines assent to Maritime University Bill, one other

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to a bill seeking the establishment of Nigeria Maritime University in Okerenkoko Delta State.

The decision was conveyed to the Senate in a letter on Thursday.

Mr Buhari stated the excessive proposed source of funding for the institution as the major reason for his decline.

“I am declining my assent to the bill because the funding provisions are grossly excessive and will disrupt the operation of a number of government agencies and institutions,” the letter reads.

Similarly, the president in another letter informed the lawmakers he would not assent to the Institute of Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biologist Bill.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to Section 58 (4) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I hereby convey to the Senate my decision on 25th May 2019 to decline presidential assent to the Institute of Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biologist Bill 2019. I am declining my assent to the bill because of:

a. There is already an existing chartered institute biochemist of Nigeria established pursuant to CAP 1(12) laws of the federation of Nigeria which has a similar mandate and function to the proposed Chartered Biochemist and Molecular Biologist.

b. Section 11 a and g and sections 12 and 13 (1, 2 and 3) conflict with mandate and functions of the National Universities’ Commission.”