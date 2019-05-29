Buhari’s second term: NUT wants new minimum wage implemented at all levels

Protesting Kaduna teachers
File photo of protesting teachers

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to match words with actions on the implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage by all tiers of government.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NUT, Titus Amba, expressed this view in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He appealed to the president to ensure total implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage across all tiers of government, saying that it will improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

According to him, some state governors are still complaining of their inability to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage.

“It is the responsibility of the Federal Government to ensure that every state including local governments comply with the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“Civil servants don’t have any other source of revenue except through salaries.

“Hence, the N30,000 new minimum wage should be implemented from the federal level down to the local government level,” Amba said.

According to Mr Amba, it is our hope that every Nigerian will see a better Nigeria in the next four years.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to facilitate the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage to all civil servants at federal, state and local governments in the country. (NAN)

