Inauguration: Abuja airport witnesses low activities

President Muhammadu Buhari at the commissioning of the Abuja Airport International Terminal
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday witnessed low activities as a result of the inauguration of new administrations at federal and state governments levels.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airport witnessed a decreased movement of passengers and aircraft at the domestic and international wings.

The Station Manager, Max Air, Kehinde Ogunyale, told NAN that air traffic was very low even though there was no restriction of flight of operations at the airport.

Mr Ogunyale said traffic at the airport was unusually scanty, adding that all the airlines’ counters were very quiet.

“There is no traffic at all, it is very low because of the inauguration.

“Everywhere Is quiet because we are not doing normal flights today since there are no passengers,” he said.

Similarly, an official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that passenger movement was normal at the international wing.

He said that some foreign airlines had arrived while Ethiopian airlines was expected to land at about 11:30.

He said that many international passengers were being checked in to board their flights.

At the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) where charter operations take place, he said that few private jets had landed with few dignitaries making their way to the city.

According to him, only a few domestic airlines have arrived and departed this morning because there is no much traffic. (NAN)

