Osinbajo submits assets declaration form

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has submitted his assets declaration form, his office has said.

“Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony slated for tomorrow, 29 May 2019 and in compliance with the requirement of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB),” Mr Osinbajo’s spokesperson Laolu Akande said in a statement.

The submission by the Vice President follows right after President Muhammadu Buhari submitted his forms.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Research, Legal and Compliance Matters, Office of the Vice President, Balkisu Saidu, submitted the completed forms to the Chairman of the CCB, Mohammed Isa, on behalf of Mr Osinbajo.

“Compared with the assets Prof. Osinbajo declared in 2015, the forms show no significant changes in his assets; as there are no new real properties, shareholding or bank accounts,” the spokesperson said.