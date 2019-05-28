INEC begins ‘review’ of 2019 elections

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, said it had started the review of the processes and procedures it used in 2019 general election

The commission, in a statement, also said, over the next two months, it will engage with election stakeholders on the outcome of the elections ”while a national conversation will hold afterwards”.

The INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, said this at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Yakubu said the review would begin with INEC officials and ad-hoc staff engaged for the elections.

He said the review would be followed with consultations with political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations (CSO’s), media, accredited observer groups, traditional and religious leaders.

INEC conducted the 2019 presidential elections on February 23.

The elections had initially been scheduled for February 16 but were postponed leading to a massive outcry. The gubernatorial and state assembly elections were also moved from March 2 to March 9.

INEC blamed logistics and operational reasons for the postponement.

On Tuesday, the INEC chairman said, in its review, the commission would take into consideration reports of previous committees on electoral reforms, judgments of election petition tribunals, submissions of election observers, among others.

“Many observers have already submitted their interim and final reports on the elections. Many civil society organisations appraised various aspects of the exercise,” he said.

“The judiciary in Nigeria is also adjudicating many petitions challenging the conduct of primary elections by political parties as well as the outcome of the general election.

“We shall dutifully study these reports and take into consideration the actionable recommendations in planning for future elections.”

