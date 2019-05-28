Cloudy weather, thundery activities to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospect of thunderstorms over Kaduna and Mambilla plateau in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Yola, Makurdi, Minna, Bida, Ilorin, and Lokoja axis in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 26 to 37 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy morning and prospect of thunderstorms over Zaria, Kebbi, and Yelwa with day and night temperatures of 34 to 40 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius.

It further predicted partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Nguru, Kano, and Katsina later in the day.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over the coastal cities in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, wide spread thunderstorms are expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“With consistent influx of moisture, thunderstorms are likely over the North-East, central and southern parts of the country within the next 24 yours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

