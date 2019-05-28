Insecurity, preferential posting, major obstacles against NYSC — DG

Related News

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, has identified insecurity and the penchant by corp members for influencing their places of primary assignment as some of the challenges facing the scheme currently.

He also urged relevant stakeholders to assist the corps in tackling the other challenges limiting the optimal performance of the corps.

He said this at the NYSC Batch B pre-mobilisation workshop which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The workshop was titled “Achieving greater efficiency in the NYSC mobilization process: The Role of Stakeholders”.

“The growing insecurity in the country with its attendant lobby for the preferential posting of corps members calls for greater synergy among stakeholders to proffer solutions to the identified challenges,” he said

The official also said it is time to take full advantage of the many ICT applications to finetune the operations of the scheme.

According to him, the new ICT-driven, NYSC ”is gaining acceptance across the broad spectrum of stakeholders and the general public in spite of the numerous challenges.”

Mr Ibrahim said that it shows that they (NYSC) were heading in the right direction.

The official said the lessons learnt from the implementations of decisions from past workshops are expected to influence deliberations towards a better performance in the next mobilisation exercise.

At the event, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, said the FCT administration would continue to support the scheme within the limit of its available resources.

The Minister said the administration was delighted with the choice of Abuja as the venue for the workshop.

“We will continue to improve on the facilities in the Permanent Orientation Camp and the security and welfare of corps members deployed to the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

The Minister, who was represented by the Secretary of Social Development for the FCT, Safiya Umar, said the workshop is a forum where stakeholders in the mobilisation process ”rub minds on the challenges of the previous mobilisation exercise and draw up a roadmap for the next mobilisation.”

Mrs Umar called on all participants to make valuable contributions to the success of the workshop and the mobilisation process in general.

The current Director General of NYSC, Mr Ibrahim, was appointed on April 26. He replaced Suleiman Kazaure who occupied the position since April 2016.

He is the 18th DG of NYSC.